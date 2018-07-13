In this Sept. 25, 2017 file photo, former Alabama Chief Justice and U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore speaks at a rally in Fairhope, Ala. The defeated Senate candidate is talking about a defamation suit after discovering that he too was duped by actor Sacha Baron Cohen. He says he didn’t know Cohen would mock Israel and scheme to humiliate him and other conservatives such as Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney. (Brynn Anderson, File/Associated Press)

GADSDEN, Ala. — Defeated Senate candidate Roy Moore is talking about a defamation suit after discovering that he too was duped by actor Sacha Baron Cohen for his upcoming television series.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Moore says he accepted an all-expenses trip to Washington in February after being told he’d receive an award for supporting Israel. He says he didn’t know Cohen would mock Israel and scheme to humiliate him and other conservatives such as Sarah Palin and Dick Cheney.

“Who Is America?” premieres Sunday on Showtime.

Moore is suing four women who raised decades-old allegations of sexual misconduct during his Senate race. His statement Thursday says that if Showtime airs a defamatory attack on his character, he might have to defend his honor again.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.