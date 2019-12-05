A statement from The Met said he would also not be performing there this season, following the Royal Opera’s investigation.

The investigation started in September after a Sept. 18 incident when he sang the title role in Gounod’s “Faust” on tour in Tokyo. Details on what transpired were not included in either opera company’s statement.

The statement said that Grigolo would not return to perform in “Lucia Di Lammermoor” at the Royal Opera House in 2020 and new casting for the role would be announced later.

Grigolo did not respond to an email sent by The AP for response.

