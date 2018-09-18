Kansas City Royals (52-98, fifth in AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (75-74, fourth in NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Royals: Eric Skoglund (1-5, 6.19 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Pirates: Jameson Taillon (13-9, 3.37 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 156 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Pirates are 18-11 in Taillon’s starts this year. Pittsburgh has a collective .254 batting average on the season, led by Corey Dickerson’s .292 mark. The Royals are 32-36 against teams in the NL Central this season. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .307 this season, led by Whit Merrifield’s mark of .365. The Pirates won Monday’s contest 7-6. Edgar Santana picked up his third win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez is batting .235 with a .272 on-base percentage and .446 slugging percentage in 118 games this season for the Royals. Adalberto Mondesi has three home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .636 over his past 10 games for Kansas City. Starling Marte has 19 home runs and 67 RBIs in 134 games for the Pirates. Josh Bell has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .618 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs. Pirates: 7-3, .270 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports