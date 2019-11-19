Maj. Kendra Motz said prosecutors at Marine Corps Camp Pendleton were meeting Tuesday to explore their options. Motz says she did not know what they were considering.

The judge gave prosecutors until Nov. 25 to offer a way to remedy the situation.

When ruling Friday, Marine Col. Stephen Keane said the actions amounted to unlawful command influence. That is when commanders use their positions of power to affect a case and compromise the ability for a fair trial.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD