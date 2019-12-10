The 29-foot-high work was inspired by Wiley’s visit to Richmond, where he encountered another massive equestrian monument, the one honoring Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart. Mounted atop a large stone pedestal, Wiley’s sculpture will be visible from the city’s historic Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

Wiley is known for his paintings of black Americans and his commissioned portrait of former President Barack Obama, displayed at the National Portrait Gallery.

He is scheduled to give remarks Tuesday, along with Gov. Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and others. Hundreds are expected to attend.

