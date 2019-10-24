Her coach at Sylvania Northview told The Blade newspaper he made a mistake by not getting the waiver, but he didn’t think it was needed because no one said anything at her previous races this season.

Abukaram says she’s not upset with her coach, only the rule.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s rulebook doesn’t specifically mention hijabs but does ban most head coverings. It also says anyone requiring an exception because of religious reasons must get a waiver.

