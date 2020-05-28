The mother put her son in the back seat but had to run back to the house to get something she had forgotten. The car was driven off.
“We believe that since the vehicle’s engine was running, someone saw an opportunity to steal the car, didn’t realize that there was a 1-year-old child in the back seat,” said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
“We’re lucky that 1-year-old child is OK and reunited with the mother, so it’s actually a happy ending,” Small said. “The lesson learned here is don’t leave your engine running, especially if you have your child in the back seat.”
