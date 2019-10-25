Butina pleaded guilty last December to conspiring to act as an unregistered agent.
Butina admitted that she sought to use contacts in the National Rifle Association to pursue back channels to American conservatives during the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton.
The case was separate from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD