SUPREME COURT

Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital after undergoing cancer surgery, court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said Wednesday.

The 85-year-old justice underwent a pulmonary lobectomy at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York last week to remove two malignant nodules in her left lung. Friday’s procedure went smoothly, doctors said, and there was “no evidence of any remaining disease elsewhere in the body.” She was released from the hospital on Tuesday.

Ginsburg, the oldest sitting member of the nation’s highest court, has endured a number of health scares.

She has combated colorectal and pancreatic cancer, though she did not miss an oral argument during treatment, and received a heart stent in her right coronary artery. Last month, she was hospitalized for three fractured ribs.

The Supreme Court, which is not in session until the new year, will next hear cases Jan. 7.

— Deanna Paul

GEORGIA

'Deportation bus' candidate reports to jail

A Republican gubernatorial candidate in Georgia who campaigned in a “deportation bus” has turned himself in to county jail after being indicted on charges including insurance fraud.

The charges stem from a May incident when state Sen. Michael Williams reported that his campaign office was burglarized. Williams’s campaign manager said at the time that $300,000 worth of computers used to mine cryptocurrency was taken. Williams is accused of lying to investigators and making a false insurance claim.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that an attorney for Williams said Wednesday that the indictment presented a “one-sided story” and Williams would be “out soon” after arranging bond.

Williams finished last in the five-man Republican gubernatorial primary in May.

— Associated Press

Armed customers foil robbery bid: Two men were surrounded by customers with guns while trying to steal tools from a store in Washington state, authorities said Wednesday. The Daily Herald reported the men, ages 22 and 23, allegedly took four nail guns, each worth more than $400, from the Coastal Farm & Ranch store in Marysville on Saturday. When they got into a Honda Civic, they were surrounded by about six customers with guns raised. Two of them shot the car's front and rear tires, court documents show. Police found the car about three blocks away, with the tools inside. Both men were later apprehended.

— Associated Press