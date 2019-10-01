Some jurors say they’re traumatized. Others are getting counseling and at least one got a tattoo memorializing the children. Wofford College psychology professor Dawn McQuiston says horrific testimony harming jurors’ mental health is known as secondary trauma. The court offered jurors counseling to handle the case’s emotional aftereffects.
