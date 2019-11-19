According to preliminary findings, a fan blade in one engine broke, starting a cascade of events that led to the engine blowing apart about 30,000 feet over Pennsylvania.

Jennifer Riordan, a 43-year-old banker and mother of two, died from her injuries. Pilots were able to land the plane without serious injury to other passengers.

The incident led to more intensive inspections of fan blades on certain engines made by CFM International.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD