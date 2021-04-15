“This practice endangers the lives of tens of thousands of federal employees and all who share the roadway environment with them,” the groups wrote in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The letter dated Thursday urges Biden to make all federal agencies have the vehicles repaired and prohibit the sale of recalled vehicles that haven’t been fixed.

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from the White House and the General Services Administration.

The letter was signed by the Center for Auto Safety, Consumer Reports, the American Federation of Government Employees, the National Treasury Employees Union, the National Federation of Federal Employees and others. The unions together have about 573,000 members, according to their websites.

The groups and legislators have asked government officials about the problem and haven’t received a satisfactory answer, Levine said. He said career government officials at GSA know about the problem, but he was not sure if it had been discussed with the Biden administration.

“We are now contacting the government,” he said. “This has been an ongoing problem for multiple administrations.”

The U.S. government has more than 600,000 vehicles in its fleet across multiple agencies.

Automakers recall millions of vehicles each year, and the government’s own National Highway Traffic Safety Administration urges people to have the repairs done when they get recall notices. Auto companies have to make the fixes at no cost to owners.

More than 53 million vehicles were recalled nationwide in 2019, according to NHTSA.