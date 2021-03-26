It wasn’t known Friday if Lattimore had an attorney to speak for him. Messages left for his agent and for officials with the Saints were not immediately returned.
The driver and two other passengers were also arrested on weapons charges.
Lattimore played for Cleveland’s Glenville High School and later Ohio State University. He was the NFL’s defense rookie of the year in 2017.
