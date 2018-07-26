BOSTON — Scientists will receive grants to study monkfish using money generated from selling the bottom-dwelling fish.

Monkfish, also called goosefish, are subject of a major East Coast fishery. They’re also the subject of a “research set aside” program in which research is paid for by the commercial fishing business via money generated from sale of fish.

University of New England in Biddeford, Maine, is undertaking one of the research projects. The university will conduct a two-year-study about determining the age of monkfish. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the work will cost about $164,000.

Another project focuses on work to reduce accidental catch of skates in the monkfish fishery. Another will study the reproduction of monkfish in southern New England.

The monkfish fishery was worth about $20 million in 2016.

