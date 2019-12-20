The fruit was distributed in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Delaware. It was sold for use in institutional food service establishments such as schools.

The kids who were infected with the bacteria in Delaware were in New Castle County. Officials said there is currently no ongoing risk to any students. The children who were affected are between the ages of 4 to 17.

Salmonella are a group of bacteria that can cause gastrointestinal illness and fever. Most people develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. But some people may need to be hospitalized.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD