San Diego police officer shot multiple times during pursuit

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer was shot multiple times during a foot pursuit early Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody after an hourslong standoff, authorities said. The wounded officer was in stable condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.

Police continued chasing after the suspect and captured him after he had been holed up in a residence in the working-class neighborhood of Mountain View since 2 a.m., Sharki said.

Police evacuated residents closest to the scene and advised others to shelter in place during the standoff. Several blocks were cordoned off.

The officer, who was on patrol, was shot after he tried to stop a car about 12:20 a.m. that was reported to be stolen. The driver led police on a chase that lasted for about an hour before the suspect stopped the car and got out, firing at police, hitting the officer “several times,” Sharki said.

Authorities said the suspect is someone known to them. No other details were provided on the suspect or the wounded officer.

