The county did notify the family of 40-year-old Rodney Diffendal, who was also killed Monday when a Volvo station wagon drove up on a sidewalk in downtown San Diego. Six people were injured.
The driver, Craig Voss, is in custody after police determined he was driving while impaired. He faces three counts of vehicular manslaughter along with a felony DUI. He could not be reached for comment and it is unclear if he has a lawyer. A date for his arraignment has not been set.
