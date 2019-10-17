Capt. Danee Cook says the woman wasn’t hoarding the animals — she’d started with just two pet rats. But rats can give birth every four weeks and produce a dozen in a litter.
Cook says the woman acknowledged things had gotten out of control.
Authorities collected about 320 rats, and more than 100 are currently ready for adoption.
The woman, meanwhile, has found a new place to stay.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD