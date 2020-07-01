The booking photos taken by police when a person is arrested for a crime are often made public whether or not the person is prosecuted for the alleged crime. That can undermine the presumption of innocence and help perpetuate stereotypes, experts said.

AD

Large cities such as Los Angeles and New York already have policies against releasing booking photos but make exceptions. For example, the New York Police Department, the nation’s largest, releases information on arrests but doesn’t put out mug shots unless investigators believe that will prompt more witnesses to come forward or aid in finding a suspect. Georgia and New York stopped releasing booking photos in an effort to curtail websites that charge people to remove their picture and booking information.

AD

The phenomenon prompted California’s attorney general to charge one of the biggest operators with extortion.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Man gets 3 life terms in LGBTQ killings

A 19-year-old Detroit man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison with no chance of parole for gunning down two gay men and a transgender woman who authorities believe were targeted because of their sexual orientation.

AD

A Wayne County jury convicted Devon Kareem Robinson of first-degree premeditated murder in March in the May 2019 killings of Alunte Davis, 21, and Timothy Blancher, 20, and Paris Cameron, 20, who was transgender. Robinson was also sentenced Tuesday to 10 to 20 years for each of two counts of assault with intent to murder and two years consecutively for five felony firearm counts.

The victims were slain in the living room of a Detroit home after a house party. Robinson is also accused of shooting and wounding two other people inside the house.

AD

— Associated Press

LAW ENFORCEMENT

3 jurisdictions plan reconciliation panels

The district attorneys of Philadelphia, Boston and San Francisco on Wednesday announced the launch of local “Truth, Justice and Reconciliation” commissions to hear from people who think they were victimized by unjust or racist policing or prosecution.

AD

The prosecutors devised the project as civil rights protests continue in cities throughout the country as a way to address past injustices and determine ways to prevent similar occurrences in the future. District Attorneys Lawrence S. Krasner of Philadelphia, Rachael Rollins of Suffolk County, Mass., and Chesa Boudin of San Francisco made the announcement in a virtual news conference, joined by civil rights activists Shaun King and Lee Merritt. The commissions were inspired by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established in South Africa after the end of apartheid.

AD

— Tom Jackman

COLORADO

Man sentenced to life for 1980 killing of intern

A Florida man was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday for killing a college student working as a Denver radio station intern 40 years ago, a cold case solved with the help of DNA profiles shared by relatives online.

AD

James Curtis Clanton, a truck driver from Lake Butler, Fla., was arrested in December and pleaded guilty in February in the 1980 stabbing death of Helene Pruszynski, 21, a Wheaton College student from Hamilton, Mass.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Chris Wilcox said Clanton was on parole for a rape in Arkansas when he killed Pruszynski. He saw Pruszynski get off a bus on her way home, drove her to a field and stabbed her nine times.

Clanton is also accused of raping Pruszynski but was not charged with sexual assault because the statute of limitations had passed when he was arrested.

AD