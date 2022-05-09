San Francisco Conservatory buys record label

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is buying a record label following its acquisition of a management agency.
Pentatone is based Baarn, Netherlands, and will have access to the conservatory’s recording studio in San Francisco. The label will record a performance of the National Brass Ensemble, of which Stull is executive director, conducted by San Francisco Symphony music director Esa-Pekka Salonen and will work with students at the conservatory’s 2023 winter term.
Large classical labels such as Deutsche Grammophon, Decca and Sony have sharply curtailed new classical recordings in recent decades.