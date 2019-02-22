SAN FRANCISCO — Dozens of firefighters were frantically digging with shovels in search of a person who was thought to be buried by a landslide near a San Francisco beach.

San Francisco Fire Department spokeswoman Mindy Talmadge said two people were walking along the shoreline Friday afternoon when a cliff and hill gave way just before 3 p.m. Talmadge said a woman was able to escape to safety but told authorities her companion was buried under the sand and rocks.

A cadaver dog specially trained to sniff out people was also helping with the search at Fort Funston, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of the Golden Gate Bridge.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.