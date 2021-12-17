Van full of Christmas toys stolen in New Mexico: Time is of the essence for the Salvation Army in New Mexico now that the Grinch has thrown a wrench into the group's holiday toy program. A van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys set to be passed out to hundreds of children was stolen this week from a store parking lot in Farmington. Meant for more than 350 children, the toys were set to be distributed on Dec. 20. Now, the hope is to replace the stolen toys before Monday.

Lt. Christopher Rockwell with the Salvation Army Farmington Corps told KOB-TV that the community has already responded in a big way by donating more toys and money.