In a statement, Breed said “the situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response.”
The declaration, which must be ratified by the Board of Supervisors, is essentially a first step following Breed’s outline earlier this week of a plan that she says is intended to bring order to a neighborhood that now hosts encampments for homeless people, open-air drug use and increasingly public death on its sidewalks.
It will be expected to allow for fewer obstacles to getting more police, social workers and other civic services into the area.
In a statement earlier this week, Breed said the social problems of the Tenderloin and beyond were in part due to a “reign of criminals,” who have used the area as a staging ground for smash-and-grab burglaries in the city’s nearby retail center.
— Scott Wilson
EDUCATION
Threatening TikTok trend alarms schools
Some parents kept their children home, police stepped up patrols and educators tightened security protocols Friday in response to viral TikTok posts alluding to unconfirmed threats of violence that raised anxiety levels at schools nationwide.
The posts circulating online said schools would face shooting and bomb threats Friday. In a tweet, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said it did not “have any information indicating any specific, credible threats to schools but recommends communities remain alert.”
Some districts opted to cancel classes for the day or limit where students could go inside school buildings. Many others increased security staffing. More than a half dozen school districts in the Houston area told middle and high school students to leave their backpacks at home Friday in response to the TikTok posts, though none of the districts had received credible threats, officials said.
TikTok has been deleting posts spreading “misinformation that is generally sparking alarming warnings” but is not finding posts that are promoting violence or making threats, company spokesperson Hilary McQuaide said.
“We are removing the alarmist warnings,” she said. “Those are misinformation.”
McQuaide said the company began hearing the rumors late Wednesday and has been working with law enforcement agencies to try to get to the bottom of them.
— Associated Press
Van full of Christmas toys stolen in New Mexico: Time is of the essence for the Salvation Army in New Mexico now that the Grinch has thrown a wrench into the group's holiday toy program. A van loaded with $6,000 worth of toys set to be passed out to hundreds of children was stolen this week from a store parking lot in Farmington. Meant for more than 350 children, the toys were set to be distributed on Dec. 20. Now, the hope is to replace the stolen toys before Monday.
Lt. Christopher Rockwell with the Salvation Army Farmington Corps told KOB-TV that the community has already responded in a big way by donating more toys and money.
— Associated Press