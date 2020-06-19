A 50-pound male cougar, believed to be under 2 years old, was spotted roaming downtown over several days this week. He was seen sleeping in a planter box and looking at his reflection in the glass of an office tower before being captured Thursday, officials said.
The animal appeared disoriented and may have gotten lost after traveling from hills south of the city, authorities said. He was checked out at the Oakland Zoo and released Thursday into a wilderness preserve.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.