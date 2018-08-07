SAN FRANCISCO — The family of a man who was fatally shot on a San Francisco bridge early Monday say he was an aspiring rapper visiting from Mesquite, Texas.

Darryl Stinnette Sr. says Tuesday that his 31-year-old son Darryl was on a business trip when he was shot while driving on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the death.

The younger Stinnette was killed around 2:30 a.m. Monday while driving on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

One passenger was shot and injured and another suffered injuries as the result of a multiple-vehicle collision after the shooting.

Stinnette used the stage name “Lil Pooh” for his music and concert promotion.

Stinnette’s mother told KTVU -TV of Oakland she gave her son the nickname “Pooh” because of his kind nature.

