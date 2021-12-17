In a statement, Breed said “the situation in the Tenderloin is an emergency and it calls for an emergency response.”
“We showed during COVID that when we’re able to use an Emergency Declaration to cut through the bureaucracy and barriers that get in the way of decisive action, we can get things done and make real, tangible progress,” the statement continued.
“We will use that focus and coordination to disrupt the illegal activity in the neighborhood, to get people the treatment and support they need, and to make the Tenderloin a safer, more livable place for the families and children who call the neighborhood home,” the mayor said.
The declaration, which must be ratified by the Board of Supervisors, is essentially a first step following Breed’s outline earlier this week of a plan that she says is intended to bring order to a neighbor that now hosts encampments for homeless people, open-air drug use and increasingly public death on its sidewalks.
It will expected to allow for fewer obstacles to getting more police, social workers and other civic services into the area, which for Republicans here and across the country has become a symbol of misguided Democratic rule.
In a statement earlier this week, Breed said the social problems of the Tenderloin and beyond were in part due to a “reign of criminals” who have used the area as a staging ground for smash-and-grab burglaries in the city’s nearby retail center.
She said the “reign” would come “to an end when we take the steps to be more aggressive with law enforcement, more aggressive with the changes in our policies, and less tolerant of all the bulls---- that has destroyed our city.”
The emergency acknowledgment also comes as rising homicide rates, drug addiction and gun violence in many of California’s major cities threaten to dominate the midterm election debate, which Democrats here would rather use to talk about economic growth following the initial phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Friday, California reported strong monthly job numbers for November, which mark the largest decrease in the state unemployment rate in nine months. The rate is now 6.9 percent.
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), who is up for reelection next year, said in a statement that the state gains accounted for nearly a quarter of all jobs created last month nationwide, adding that “there’s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.”