FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2018, file photo, a man, who declined to be identified, has his face painted to represent efforts to defeat facial recognition during a protest at Amazon headquarters over the company’s facial recognition system, “Rekognition,” in Seattle. San Francisco is on track to become the first U.S. city to ban the use of facial recognition by police and other city agencies as the technology creeps increasingly into daily life. Studies have shown error rates in facial-analysis systems built by Amazon, IBM and Microsoft were far higher for darker-skinned women than lighter-skinned men. (Elaine Thompson, File/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors are considering surveillance oversight legislation that includes a ban on the use of facial recognition technology by police.

If the full board approves it Tuesday, San Francisco would become the first U.S. city to outlaw the tech at a time when it’s becoming a part of daily life.

The face ID ban would apply to city departments, but not to personal, business or federal use.

Privacy advocates have squared off with public safety proponents at several heated hearings in San Francisco, a city teeming with tech innovation and the home of Twitter, Airbnb and Uber.

Those who support the ban say facial recognition technology is not only flawed, but a serious threat to civil rights. Opponents say the police need help catching criminals.

