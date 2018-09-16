Colorado Rockies (81-67, second in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (70-79, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (4-6, 5.01 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 56 strikeouts) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (6-3, 2.35 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco can secure a series sweep over Colorado with a win. The Giants are 2-8 in their last 10 games. San Francisco has allowed just 1.7 runs per game in Rodriguez’s starts on the season. The Rockies are 4-6 in games started by Senzatela. Colorado has a strong power-hitting lineup, slugging .434 as a unit. Nolan Arenado leads the team with a slugging percentage of .562. The Giants won 3-0 in Saturday’s meeting, Madison Bumgarner earned his sixth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story has 33 home runs this season, third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .649 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Evan Longoria has 15 home runs this season, 58th in the National League. Alen Hanson has two home runs and a .542 slugging percentage over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .285 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs. Giants: 2-8, .218 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by 14 runs.

