SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco officials shut down the city’s $2.2 billion transit terminal Tuesday after discovering a crack in a support beam under a public roof garden.

The Salesforce Transbay Terminal opened in August after eight years of construction.

The transit hub spans three city blocks and includes a bus deck, a towering sky-lit central entrance hall and a rooftop park with an outdoor amphitheater.

Officials said Tuesday the Salesforce Transit Center will remain closed while engineers assess the damage and inspect other beams. Buses have been rerouted to a temporary terminal eight blocks away.

The terminal is managed by the Transbay Joints Power Authority. Executive director Mark Zabaneh said no other damage is suspected.

