“You think about the high-tech industry: It’s globally connected, with incredible economic returns because of the global economic markets they’re serving. And a lot of the returns come in the form of stock markets and investments and ownership, and not so much in labor,” said Chris Benner, sociology professor at UC Santa Cruz and director of the Santa Cruz Institute for Social Transformation. “There’s not a whole lot of jobs created in the industry compared to the economic size of the industry.”