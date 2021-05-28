At a vigil in downtown San Jose on Thursday night, hundreds gathered to mourn. The crowd was dotted with dozens of VTA employees in work attire, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

“These aren’t names to us. These are people we know and we love and we see every single day of our working lives. It really, really hurts down to the very core of our souls,” John Courtney, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, which represents VTA workers, told the crowd.