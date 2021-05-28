Over the past few days, Liccardo and others have memorialized the nine victims — all employees of the Valley Transportation Authority light-rail facility where the attack took place. Many were immigrants, working an early-morning shift to provide for their families.
The dead include Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose DeJesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.
Authorities described the suspected shooter, 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy, as “a highly disgruntled” VTA employee who had worked at the agency for more than a decade, according to family and Santa Clara County records. He died at the scene in an apparent suicide at the scene of the crime.
“I’ve heard anecdotal bits of information from co-workers who believed [Cassidy] was isolated and that some questioned his mental health, but certainly nothing specific that would tell me someone should have done something at some time,” Liccardo said, adding: “We’re going got learn a lot over the next couple weeks.”
In a statement released Friday, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office said investigators had searched the shooter’s residence, which was on fire the morning of the attack, and found a dozen firearms, about 22,000 rounds of ammunition, cans of gasoline and what they believed to be molotov cocktails.
“It is believed that the suspect coordinated the destruction of his residence,” the statement said. No explosives were found at the rail yard where the shooting happened, officials added.
Like the many mass shootings before it, this latest attack prompted calls from officials across the country for stricter gun control measures. Liccardo said there’s a “sisterhood and brotherhood” of mayors who have experienced this kind of violence.
Several of them reached out in recent days, he said, offering advice and tips on how to care for a community rocked by such a tragedy.
“I’m not the first mayor in America to say after a mass shooting that we have very serious gaps in our delivery of mental health services and in our regulation of guns,” Liccardo said.
Many city officials are limited in their ability to enact gun control policies, but Liccardo said mayors nationwide are working on ways to get around constraints.
“More than anything else, mayors around the country would love to see Congress either do something or get the hell out of the way,” he said.
The mayor is aiming to pass regulations to curb straw purchases of guns, when someone who is allowed to purchase a firearm buys it for someone who is not allowed. The council mandated video recording at gun stores, training for employees to spot straw purchases, and mental health and suicide prevention signage on gun stores, Liccardo said.
The mayor said more proposed policy changes are on the horizon for San Jose in the wake of the attack. But right now, the community is living in its grief.
At a vigil in downtown San Jose on Thursday night, hundreds gathered to mourn. The crowd was dotted with dozens of VTA employees in work attire, the San Jose Mercury News reported.
“These aren’t names to us. These are people we know and we love and we see every single day of our working lives. It really, really hurts down to the very core of our souls,” John Courtney, president of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 265, which represents VTA workers, told the crowd.
“So please, ATU, let’s do what we do, stand for each other, by each other,” he said, according to the Mercury News. “Let’s love each other.”
Mark Berman contributed to this report.