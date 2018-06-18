ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Sen. Bernie Sanders isn’t endorsing his own son’s congressional bid, but he’s coming to Maryland to lend a liberal boost to Ben Jealous’ campaign for governor.

The senator known for his reluctance to endorse politicians is scheduled to attend an early voting rally with the former NAACP president in Silver Spring on Monday night.

Although Sanders isn’t endorsing his son Levi’s bid for a New Hampshire congressional seat, he has endorsed Jealous. Jealous has been tied in recent polls with Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker in Maryland’s Democratic primary to challenge popular Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Jealous and Sanders share support for tuition-free college and expanding Medicare to all.

Jealous has received endorsements from other progressive lawmakers, including Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.