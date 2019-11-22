State Superior Court in February rejected many of Sandusky’s arguments but determined the sentencing was flawed.
Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. It’s unclear whether Skerda will issue a significantly different sentence.
Court filings in recent week indicate that there may also be argument about Sandusky’s designation as a sexually violent predator.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD