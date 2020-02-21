The hearing for Jack Jordan, 19, was scheduled for Thursday, The Advocate reported. District Judge Bonnie Jackson agreed to push the court date back to April 23 because one of two doctors tasked with examining Jordan’s sanity asked for more time to complete his evaluation.

Last month, he was deemed competent to stand trial after initially being deemed incompetent, the newspaper reported.

Jordan pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He remains at a state mental hospital in Jackson, according to The Advocate.