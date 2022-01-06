Organizers are planning for the 11-day event to be in-person come March 2, although COVID concerns have once again disrupted many early-year film and awards season events. Last week saw the cancellation of the Palm Springs International Film Festival, which was set to start this week, and the Sundance Film Festival announced this week that it would pivot to a virtual festival. Both the Academy’s Governors Awards and the Critics Choice Awards were postponed from their mid-January dates as well.