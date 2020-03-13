Northwestern and southern New Mexico are in the church’s dioceses in Gallup and Las Cruces, respectively..
Also Thursday, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that K-12 public schools will close for three weeks in an effort to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.
Public health officials have banned mass gatherings that involve 100 or more people in spaces such as stadiums or auditoriums as a way to limit the spread of the virus.
The state on Thursday confirmed a sixth positive test for coronavirus for a woman in her 50s from Santa Fe County who recently traveled to Italy, where more than 800 deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
