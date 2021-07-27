“This is going to be an historic, monumental moment for all New Yorkers and all Americans,” de Blasio said. “I’ll put it plainly: You’re going to want to be here.”
City officials said 80% of the tickets for the concert will be free. Free and for-purchase tickets will be released to the public in batches starting on Aug. 2 at nyc.gov/HomecomingWeek.
Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for entry, de Blasio said.
___
Follow AP’s coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.