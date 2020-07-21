Malcolm Jarry, the organization’s co-founder said the scholarship aims to draw attention to the problems of compulsory education.
He said the Satanic Temple is opposed to mandatory schooling because it “violates students’ fundamental civil rights and ingrains obedience to unearned authority.”
The scholarships, Jarry said, “serve to reward those who embrace individualism, empathy, free-thought, and skepticism toward the oppressive institution they were forced to endure.”
The organization says applicants can respond in an essay, poem, film, or other creative medium.
Applications will be accepted until Aug. 31. Winners will be announced in September and their works will be displayed on the Satanic Temple’s website.
