A February 2018 indictment alleged Alfallaj was granted a visa in 2011 after answering “no” when asked if he supported terrorist organizations or had received firearms training. Prosecutors say Alfallaj attended an al-Qaida training camp in 2000. He had lived in Oklahoma since 2012.
Alfallaj’s attorney, William H. Campbell, didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment.
