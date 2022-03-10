“Through his words and Davey’s visionary art, the reader is taken on a dreamlike journey of ideas and questions that seek to root out white supremacist norms while it enchants the eyes and transports the mind,” according to a statement released Thursday by First Second Books, a Macmillan imprint.
Williams, known for the film “Slam” and such albums as “Volcanic Sunlight,” said in a statement that he was excited to explore “the boundless mystery and beauty that connects deep sea, deep space, dark skin, and why we close our eyes when we kiss.”