It wasn’t immediately apparent how long ago the baby died, or how old it was at the time. The coroner’s statement referred to the bones as “fetal human skeletal remains.”
“Based on our limited information, it is believed the remains have been concealed for a long period of time,” Clevenger said.
Coroner’s Office investigators will work with the anthropologist to determine the identity of the baby, how the child might have died and how the remains ended up inside the wall of the home on Milliken Street.
Law enforcement may be called to help if the coroner’s investigation determines something criminal may have happened, Clevenger said.
It will likely take several months to finish the work, the coroner said.
