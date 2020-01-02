Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he escaped on Dec. 13, 1979, Shain said.

At the time of his escape, Shain said Romero was assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade. The building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program.

Romero is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on a fugitive warrant and has waived extradition. He also is charged with public intoxication, loitering, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree forgery (four counts), criminal impersonation and being an out-of-state fugitive, according to Shain.

Once returned to South Carolina, Romero will be required to serve the remainder of his original sentence, which is about seven years, plus any additional time added for an escape conviction.

