Strickland’s statement Monday evening didn’t mention the allegations but did say he plans to be stronger and a better public official when he returns to his job.

The charge against Strickland is a misdemeanor. He faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Nine sheriffs in South Carolina have been convicted of crimes this decade.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD