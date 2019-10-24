By Associated Press October 24, 2019 at 10:42 PM EDTCOLUMBIA, S.C. — SC sheriff found guilty of 1 count of misconduct for using public resources to have sex with personal assistant.Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.ADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy