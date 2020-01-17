They’ll join previously announced presenters including Lupita Nyong’o and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, as well as Leonardo DiCaprio, who will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

Most of the presenters are also nominees. Johansson is nominated for best actress in a film for “Marriage Story,” best supporting actress in a film for “Jojo Rabbit” and best cast in a film along with her “Jojo Rabbit” co-stars Waititi and Davis.

Brown, a four-time SAG Award winner, is nominated for best actor in a television drama for “This Is Us.”

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be held Sunday at 8 p.m. EST at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.