WILMINGTON, Del. — A Greek-themed Delaware charter school’s teachers’ union is asking four school board members to resign amid concerns about a Greek fraternal group’s influence on decisions.

The News Journal quotes a letter from Odyssey Charter School’s union as saying it requests the resignations.

Historically, five of the board’s nine members have belonged to the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, giving its “brothers” a majority vote. The association loaned $60,000 to help open the Greenville-area K-12 school in 2006.

The union issued a no confidence vote in association-aligned board members after a bylaw that would balance power with non-aligned members was overturned last month.

The four members say in an email to teachers and staff that claims regarding unethical practices are meritless.

State Education Department spokeswoman Alison May said Monday the dispute is under review.

