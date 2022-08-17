School board in Wisconsin votes in favor of banning pride flag

Placeholder while article actions load

School board votes in favor of pride flag ban Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place that the superintendent recently interpreted as forbidding district employees from displaying political or religious messages, including pride flags and Black Lives Matter signs. Staff also may not say in emails what their pronouns are.

Superintendent Stephen Plum recently told the board that the district’s interpretation of a policy that prohibits staffers from using their positions to promote partisan politics, religious views and propaganda for personal, monetary or nonmonetary gain changed following a legal analysis.

More than 13,000 people have signed an online petition opposing the Kettle Moraine policy that was launched by two local high school students.

Kids-for-cash judges to pay over $200 million

Two former judges who orchestrated a scheme to send children to for-profit jails in exchange for kickbacks were ordered to pay more than $200 million in one of the worst judicial scandals in U.S. history.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Conner awarded $106 million in compensatory damages and $100 million in punitive damages to nearly 300 people in a long-running civil suit against the judges.

In what came to be known as the kids-for-cash scandal, Mark Ciavarella and another judge, Michael Conahan, shut down a county-run juvenile detention center and accepted $2.8 million in illegal payments from the builder and co-owner of two for-profit lockups. Ciavarella, who presided over juvenile court, pushed a zero-tolerance policy that guaranteed large numbers of children would be sent to PA Child Care and its sister facility, Western PA Child Care. He also ordered children as young as 8 to detention, many of them first-time offenders deemed delinquent for minor infractions.

“Ciavarella and Conahan abandoned their oath and breached the public trust,” Conner wrote Tuesday in his explanation of the judgment. “Their cruel and despicable actions victimized a vulnerable population of young people.”

It’s unlikely the now-adult victims will see even a fraction of the damages award, but a lawyer for the plaintiffs said it’s a recognition of the judges’ crimes.

A$AP Rocky pleads not guilty to assault charges: The rapper pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and was ordered to return to court on Nov. 2. He is accused of drawing a gun and firing it twice in the direction of a former friend in 2021.

Officials cite rise in weapons being smuggled from Florida:

U.S. investigators say they have noticed an uptick in the amount and caliber of weapons being smuggled from Florida to Haiti in recent months. Homeland Security Investigations said it continues to look into the uptick. The spike in violence follows the July 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

