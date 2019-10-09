NEW CASTLE, Del. — A Delaware school board is asking for the resignation of a member who has been arrested on more than a dozen felony child sex assault charges, including second-degree rape.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the Colonial School District Board of Education passed a motion Tuesday requesting 41-year-old Ronnie Williams resign, saying the allegations against him are a “distraction.”

Williams was arrested late last month on allegations that he abused the children of a woman he knew. Court records say he would befriend woman to get close to their children, who he would shower with expensive gifts and trips.

State law says only the governor can remove a board member from their position. Williams previously was cleared of charges filed in 2004 that he sexually assaulted three other children.

___

