LINDEN, N.J. — Officials have fired a New Jersey school bus aide who was captured on video using profanities and threatening a 10-year-old boy.

District spokesperson Gary Miller says the confrontation happened Monday as the bus was dropping off children from Linden Public School No. 2.

In the video filmed by another student on the bus, the female aide told the boy that she would put his head “through the window.” Police say there was also a brief physical altercation.

Superintendent Danny Robertozzi says the aide was immediately fired.

School officials say the aide was not a district employee but was hired through a bus company that the district contracts.

Police have identified the aide as a 58-year-old from Roselle. An investigation is ongoing.

