Superintendent Carlton Wilson announced last week that students could use bathrooms that correspond to their gender identities. Wilson says he’s since received death threats, and he announced at the meeting that the policy change is on hold until he and the board can discuss it further.
Wilson says the district’s transgender students can use gender-neutral bathrooms in the meantime.
